110: How to Develop a New Vineyard Site

How to Develop a New Vineyard Site

Vineyard development begins with the soil. Steve Vierra, Director of Vineyard Operation at Derby Wine Estates and Certified Professional Soil Scientist, has developed many vineyards since the 1990s and always begins with a site evaluation to determine what is actually plantable. This includes a deep dive into all aspects of the prospective vineyard including climate, rain fall, aspect, slope, rootstock, soil types, and best varieties to create a self-sustaining vine. The goal is to develop a vineyard that is easy to farm around natural resources and the goals of the business.

Steve covers how he evaluates soils with both pits and physical property tests for micro- and macronutrients. Learn about ideal rootstocks and clones for different soil types, plus Steve’s favorite development projects in Paso Robles California.

